Former Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's assault case back in Toronto court today
In this May 6, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball‚Äôs domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 4:56AM EDT
TORONTO - Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's assault case is scheduled to return to court today.
The 23-year-old was arrested in May and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident.
Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, and the Jays later traded him to the Houston Astros.
Osuna's lawyer, Domenic Basile, has said his client is remorseful of the circumstances of the situation but plans to plead not guilty.
After a court appearance last month, Basile said he was working toward having the Crown consider a peace bond in Osuna's case, which could lead to the assault charge being withdrawn.
Basile said at the time that he and the Crown hoped the issue could be resolved at today's court appearance.