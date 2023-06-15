Former federal Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan renews call for safe sport inquiry

Liberal MP and former minister of sport Kirsty Duncan is seen in her Ottawa office in this July 11, 2018 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) Liberal MP and former minister of sport Kirsty Duncan is seen in her Ottawa office in this July 11, 2018 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

MORE SPORTS NEWS