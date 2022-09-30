Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar found dead after apparent rock climbing accident

Gavin Escobar, pictured here in 2013, died in an apparent climbing accident on September 28. (Rick Yeatts/Getty Images/CNN) Gavin Escobar, pictured here in 2013, died in an apparent climbing accident on September 28. (Rick Yeatts/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS