

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The CFL voided Euclid Cummings' contract with the B.C. Lions after the player was charged with four criminal counts, including sexual assault.

The league made the announcement about the contract Wednesday after learning of the charges the defensive lineman was facing, but provided no further details. However, Vancouver Provincial Court documents indicate Cummings was charged April 21, 2017, with four criminal offences involving two alleged victims.

The alleged incidents occurred in Vancouver on Oct. 16, 2016. At the time Cummings was playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who faced the Lions at B.C. Place Stadium on Oct. 14, 2016.

Cummings, 26, of Atlanta, is charged with sexual assault, assault and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm to one person and the sexual assault of another.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound Cummings signed through the 2018 season as a free agent last month with B.C.

"Upon learning of the criminal charges facing Euclid Cummings, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has voided his contract with the B.C. Lions," the league said in a statement Wednesday. "As these charges are before the courts, the CFL will offer no further comment."

B.C. general manager Ed Hervey said he had no idea of Cummings' legal woes when he signed the player.

"We support the commissioner's decision to void the contract of Euclid Cummings in light of criminal charges he is currently facing," Hervey said in a statement. "We were given no indication by the player or his representation that these charges existed and I assure our fans, partners and supporters of the CFL across Canada, that we would not have offered him a contract had we known about this situation."

Cummings had eight sacks and 21 tackles last season with the Edmonton Eskimos. He has also spent time with Winnipeg and Toronto.

"We have recently been made aware of a situation involving an active player within our membership," the CFLPA said Thursday. "This matter is under investigation by police and we will have no further comment at this time."