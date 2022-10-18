Former Belgium soccer player suspended for smoking on bench before game

Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, left, goes up against Royal Antwerp's Radja Nainggolan during the Europa League group D soccer match between Royal Antwerp and Frankfurt at the Bosuil Stadium in Deurne, Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, left, goes up against Royal Antwerp's Radja Nainggolan during the Europa League group D soccer match between Royal Antwerp and Frankfurt at the Bosuil Stadium in Deurne, Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

MORE SPORTS NEWS