

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Football players at Dalhousie University in Halifax are among the first in Canada to start using so-called smart helmets that can detect impacts that could lead to concussions.

Each top-of-the-line helmet costs more than $500.

The Riddell SpeedFlex helmet is equipped with sensors that record individual hits and multiple collisions, data used to compile player-specific profiles.

If the intensity of a hit or a series of collisions rises above a certain threshold, a signal is transmitted to the sidelines where a wireless monitor displays an alert.

Training and medical staff can then assess the player.

The data from the helmets can be studied online, which could help the coaches prevent injuries during games and practices.

The Dalhousie Tigers are already halfway to their goal of raising $40,000 for the new gear.