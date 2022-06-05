Foot pain leaves French Open champ Nadal's future uncertain

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium on June 5, 2022 in Paris. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium on June 5, 2022 in Paris. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

