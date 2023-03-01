Flurry of NHL trades continue with Avs, Canes making moves

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Washington Capitals center Lars Eller skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS