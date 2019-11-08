Fleury tops Einarson in afternoon draw at Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge
Northern Ontario skip Tracy Fleury takes on Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 1:19AM EST
NEW GLASGOW, N.S. -- Tracy Fleury defeated Kerri Einarson 4-2 in a battle of Canadian teams Thursday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge.
Einarson, the world No. 1 from Winnipeg, scored a deuce in the fourth end but was held off the scoreboard in every other end. Fleury, from East St. Paul, Man., stole a single in the seventh and ran Einarson out of rocks in the eighth end.
In other Draw 7 round-robin games, Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., defeated Switzerland's Elena Stern 6-4, Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque edged Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 6-5 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 8-1.
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., topped Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 6-3 in both skips' first game of the day. Jacobs then defeated Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-3 while Gunnlaugson defeated Regina's Matt Dunstone 7-2.
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones downed Rachel Homan of Ottawa 10-4 in women's action in the late draw. Rocque dropped an 8-6 decision to Satsuki Fujisawa Thursday night while Tirinzoni downed Team Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 9-1.
The top eight teams in each Tier 1 bracket will advance to the weekend playoffs. The event also includes Tier 2 brackets featuring lower-ranked rinks and some regional teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.