LEDUC, ALTA. -- Tracy Fleury downed Chelsea Carey 7-1 on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Canada Cup while snapping a string of previous bad starts the tournament.

Fluery, of East St. Paul, Man., had skipped her teams to a combined 3-9 record in her two previous appearances at the Canada Cup.

Fleury put up a four-spot in the opening end, the first of four big scores posted during the draw. There was also one five-ender.

"It kinda helped give us some momentum for the game," said Fleury, whose team is rounded out by vice-skip Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish.

Team Casey Scheidegger with fill-in skip Cheryl Bernard also improved to 2-0 with a 7-1 win over Kerri Einarson (1-1). Bernard is filling in at skip for Scheidegger, who had a baby boy this week.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher and Calgary's Kevin Koe led the men's standings at 2-0 after the first day of competition.

Bottcher beat the 0-2 Glenn Howard 9-3 in the night draw while Koe upended Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., skip Brad Jacobs (1-1) 11-7.

Toronto's John Epping (1-1) doubled up Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-2) 8-4.

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.