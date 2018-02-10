

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada has medal chances in figure skating and freestyle skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Monday. Here are five things to watch:

TEAMWORK -- It's the final day of figure skating's team event with the men's and women's free skate and the free dance. Three-time world champion Patrick Chan was shaky in Friday's short program so he'll be looking for a better performance. There's an undeniable chemistry on the Canadian team, which boasts a combined eight world titles. Their experience makes the Canadians podium favourites. They were silver medallists four years ago in Sochi.

KING CROWNED? -- Mikael Kingsbury will get the chance to finally add the one piece of hardware missing from his trophy case -- an Olympic gold medal. Since winning silver four years ago, the 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has dominated the moguls circuit. He has a record 48 World Cup titles on his resume. And the star skier says he has an ace up his sleeve if he needs it -- a cork 1440 jump. If he lands it, he will become the first competitor to do so in Olympic competition.

SLOPE-A-DOPE -- Snowboarder Spencer O'Brien has high hopes for her second Olympic Games. She finished 12th in her Winter Games debut four years ago in Sochi only months after learning she had rheumatoid arthritis, a disease she says she's managing now. The first woman to land a backside 900 in slopestyle, the Courtenay, B.C., athlete won gold at the 2016 X Games.

FINAL FOUR -- Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will attempt to book their spot in the inaugural mixed doubles curling final with a semifinal win Monday. The duo has jelled nicely despite never playing doubles together until the trials last month. They clinched their spot in the semis with convincing wins over Switzerland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia team on Saturday.

FOURTH ACT -- Veteran luger Alex Gough will kick off her fourth -- and possibly final -- Olympic Games with the first two runs of the women's singles event Monday. Gough just missed the podium in Sochi, finishing fourth in both the women's and team events. It appeared in December that Gough and her teammates may get upgraded to bronze in the relay after Russia was disqualified over doping allegations. But the decision was later overturned but the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reinstating the Russian result.