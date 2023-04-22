Five things to know about the NHL playoffs, including Islanders' history-making feat

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets will be looking to grab 2-1 leads in their respective opening-round NHL playoff series' when action continues tonight in Winnipeg and Tampa, Fla.

The Leafs trounced the Lightning 7-2 on Thursday in Toronto, but Tampa Bay got the split it wanted at Scotiabank Arena with a 7-3 win in Game 1. The Jets are preparing to play Games 3 and 4 at Canada Life Centre after splitting the first two games in Sin City -- winning 5-1 in Game 1 5-1, and losing 5-2 on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know about the NHL playoffs:

CRANKING UP THE HITS

Kings' veteran defenceman Drew Doughty played over 28 minutes, hit everything that moved and assisted on the game-tying goal before teammate Trevor Moore played the overtime hero in a 3-2 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers to grab a 2-1 series lead.

Doughty also said it's no fluke the defensively smart Kings are leading the fast, physical series despite the presence of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the other team.

McDavid scored twice in the second period on Friday and his presence didn't go unnoticed by the Kings, who went from shadowing the dangerous Edmonton star to hitting him at every opportunity. Philip Danault and Doughty crunched the Oilers' captain a couple times, the latter drawing the ire of Evander Kane.

Game 4 in the series is Sunday. L.A. has won both of its games in overtime.

ISLANDERS SCORE FOUR QUICKLY

If you just glance at the scoreboard, it appears the New York Islanders trounced the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 in Game 3 on Friday night. Not quite.

With netminder Antti Raanta standing on his head and making highlight-reel saves for the Canes, the game was tied 1-1 with under four minutes remaining in the third period.

But then the Isles erupted for four goals in two minutes, 18 seconds -- including one into an empty net -- to win their first game of the best-of-seven series. That outburst also established an NHL playoff record for fastest four goals. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart to get the offensive party started.

BEARING DOWN IN FLORIDA

The Boston Bruins knew by having a record-setting regular season they'd have a target on their back heading into the playoffs. What they didn't know, or expect, was starting the post-season with a troublesome flu bug and untimely injuries to key players.

But Bruins' super pest Brad Marchand said adversity requires different people to rise and shine.

So, despite playing without captain Patrice Bergeron and assistant captain David Krejci -- both out with upper body injuries -- and netminder Linus Ullmark being a game-time decision due to the bug, Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and late addition Nick Foligno elevated their games and scored as the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Sunrise to grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ullmark stopped 29 shotsin another quality game in goal.

KANE FINDING HIS NEW YORK GROOVE

The New York Rangers have outscored the New Jersey Devils 10-2 in dominating both road wins at the Prudential Center. Yet all the players were talking about Friday was the vintage play of Patrick Kane, who was acquired from Chicago to help end the Rangers' Cup drought that dates back to 1994.

Kane, who is feeling more comfortable with the Rangers' system, is excited about playing at Madison Square Garden tonight in Game 3 of the first-round series. He had a highlight-reel goal and two assists in the Game 2 victory, in what Rangers' coach Gerald Gallant described as an outstanding performance by the former Blackhawk.

Captain Jacob Trouba said players on the Rangers' bench all smiled and nodded their approval while watching Kane's "incredible" goal in Game 2. Kane had an assist in Game 1.

SEATTLE FANS KRAKEN JACKED

For the first time in more than 100 years, NHL playoffs are returning to Seattle. Returning? Yes, returning. The 1919 Stanley Cup Final was played between the Seattle Metropolitans and Montreal Canadiens.

So, it's been awhile since meaningful games, but that dry spell ends tonight at Climate Pledge Arena when the Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The series is tied 1-1 after Seattle earned an unexpected split in Denver against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.