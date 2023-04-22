Five things to know about the NHL playoffs, including Islanders' history-making feat

The New York Islanders celebrate after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday, April 21, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) The New York Islanders celebrate after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday, April 21, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

MORE SPORTS NEWS