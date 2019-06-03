

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Here's a look at five key moments of the game:

SPICE RACK

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet entered the game as a substitute late in the first quarter and made an immediate impact.

VanVleet tossed the ball up from the top of the key and Pascal Siakam delivered an emphatic alley-oop that brought the house down.

Siakam one-handed the ball above the rim and powered it down in one thundering motion.

POWER SERGE

The Raptors started the second quarter with the lead and some momentum thanks to a Serge Ibaka tap-in.

Siakam's driving hook shot with two seconds left bounced off the rim but Ibaka used his six-foot-10 frame to gain position under the hoop, tipping the ball twice before it fell in for the basket.

His effort gave Toronto a 27-26 lead.

KLAYDAY KLAYDAY

Klay Thompson skipped back to the Golden State bench after hitting a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 68-59 lead early in the third quarter.

It was part of an 18-0 run after the halftime break.

VanVleet finally ended the streak with a three-pointer at 6:20 of the third quarter.

SPICY CURRY

With the Raptors riding high after a Kawhi Leonard three-pointer late in the third quarter, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry managed to draw some contact from Siakam on the next possession.

Curry hit both free throws after the foul to hush the rejuvenated crowd.

The Warriors guard delivered a deep three-pointer about a minute later to help Golden State take an 88-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

ANDRE THE GIANT

Andre Iguodala silenced the Scotiabank Arena crowd with a clutch three-pointer with 5.9 seconds left.

It capped a crazed possession as the Raptors tried to get a steal.

The unguarded Iguodala had two seconds to set his feet and he made no mistake.

The basket gave Golden State a five-point lead and the Warriors hung on for the win.