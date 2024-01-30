Sports

Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN

New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils' Cal Foote, Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton are seen in this composite image. (AP Photos / Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Derik Hamilton, Paul Sancya / FILE) New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils' Cal Foote, Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton are seen in this composite image. (AP Photos / Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Derik Hamilton, Paul Sancya / FILE)
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.

Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported the identities of the remaining four players, adding they are expected to surrender to police before Monday.

Last week, The Globe and Mail reported five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team will face sexual assault charges. None of the allegations have been proven in court. 

Former NHL player Alex Formenton is believed to be the first of the five to surrender. He turned himself in to police on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come. 

