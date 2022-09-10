First renditions of 'God Save the King' sung at sports venues as tributes to the Queen continue

For the first time in 70 years, "God Save the King" is being sung at sports grounds across the United Kingdom as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II continue two days after her death.

Ahead of the third day of the Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval in London, players and coaches wore black armbands and a minute's silence was observed to honor the Queen.

Soon afterward, following the toll of a bell in the cricket ground, there were renditions of both countries' anthems. According to PA Media, it was the first time "God Save the King" had been sung at a televised sporting event.

With the series tied at 1-1, the deciding Test was canceled on Friday in light of the Queen's death and play resumed on Saturday. Branded advertisements were removed from the Oval and replaced with messages paying respects to the Queen.

"Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband's enjoyment around the sport," said Richard Thompson, chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid."

England captain Ben Stokes said on Friday that he would be "honoured" to play in the Queen's memory given she "loved sport."

A rendition of "God Save the King" was also sung by players and supporters at the Super League semifinal between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils in Huddersfield.

On Saturday, King Charles III was formally proclaimed as the UK's new monarch, pledging to "follow the inspiring example" of his mother.