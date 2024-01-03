Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon.
The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.
Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.
Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters that some family members were home at the time of the fire.
"He and his family are safe," Rosenhaus said. "No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope."
Rosenhaus said Hill will not comment at this time, that the cause remains under investigation and that it was largely contained to one room.
Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.
Hill paid US$6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property.
Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den were among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing. The house also featured a putting green, an NBA-sized basketball court, a heated salt-water filtration pool and a spa built for 10 people. Also on the property: two guest houses, along with lemon, mango and banana trees.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his thoughts are with Hill and his family. Tagovailoa was told about the fire after Wednesday's practice.
"I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now," Tagovailoa said. "I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He's good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."
Hill, 29, currently leads the NFL with 1,717 yards receiving and has 12 touchdowns. He is the only player in NFL history to record at least 1,700 yards in multiple seasons. He had 1,710 yards in 2023, which was his first season with the Dolphins after being traded from Kansas City in March 2022. The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show
A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Saint John named top 24 travel destination worldwide for 2024
Being the only city on the Bay of Fundy and the amazing historic architecture are just a few reasons that led Saint John to CNN’s top 24 places to visit in 2024
Imam killed outside New Jersey mosque, and the shooter remains at large, authorities say
A New Jersey imam was shot multiple times and killed outside his mosque Wednesday, and authorities continue to search for the shooter, officials said.
Politics
-
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
-
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
-
Canada's clean-tech revolution will be limited without more clean power: Champagne
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spent most of last year doling out big bucks for massive new electric-vehicle battery plants as Canada made some major moves to solidify its green industrial strategy.
Health
-
Alzheimer's drugs might get into the brain faster with new ultrasound tool, study shows
Scientists have found a way to help Alzheimer's drugs seep inside the brain faster -- by temporarily breaching its protective shield.
-
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
-
New antibiotic uses novel method to target deadly drug-resistant bacteria, study says
Scientists say they have developed a new type of antibiotic to treat bacteria that is resistant to most current antibiotics and kills a large percentage of people with an invasive infection.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants
A new paper published Friday describes how a specific species of ants not only create their own antibiotics, but also identify infected wounds from sterile ones, a skill rarely seen in the animal or insect kingdom.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.