Finland wins world juniors gold with dramatic 3-2 win over U.S.
Team Finland celebrates their gold medal win over the United States following third period IIHF world junior hockey final action in Vancouver, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 11:02PM EST
VANCOUVER - Finland is taking home gold from this year's world junior hockey championship after beating the United States 3-2 in a dramatic final on Saturday.
Seventeen-year-old Kaapo Kakko scored the game winner with just over a minute-and-a-half to go in the third period.
The Americans had clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit in the third period with goals from Josh Norris and Alexander Chmelevski.
Jesse Ylonen and Otto Latvala also scored for Finland.
Cayden Primeau stopped 28-of-31 for the U.S., as Finnish netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Finland started the scoring, putting away a power-play goal 11:31 into the second period after U.S. forward Evan Barratt was called for goalie interference.