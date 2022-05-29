Finland defeats Canada in overtime to win IIHF World Championship

Finland's Saku Maenalanen defends against Canada's Cole Sillinger during the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Finland's Saku Maenalanen defends against Canada's Cole Sillinger during the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MORE SPORTS NEWS