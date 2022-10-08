Filippo Ganna breaks cycling's hour world record

Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates after breaking the one hour cycling world record at the velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Ganna has smashed cycling's hour world record - registering 56.792km in 60 minutes. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP) Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates after breaking the one hour cycling world record at the velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Ganna has smashed cycling's hour world record - registering 56.792km in 60 minutes. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)

