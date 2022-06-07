Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, on Feb. 17, 2022. (Jeff Roberson / AP) Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, on Feb. 17, 2022. (Jeff Roberson / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS