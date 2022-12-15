FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling current winning recipe

German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf, left, speaks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf, left, speaks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MORE SPORTS NEWS