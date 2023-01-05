FIFA president Gianni Infantino calls on fans to 'shut up all the racists' after abuse at Italian game

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends at the medals ceremony after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends at the medals ceremony after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS