FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games

Referee Daniele Orsato, of Italy, gestures after a goal by Ecuador's Enner Valencia against Qatar was ruled out after a VAR review during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Referee Daniele Orsato, of Italy, gestures after a goal by Ecuador's Enner Valencia against Qatar was ruled out after a VAR review during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS