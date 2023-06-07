FIFA made false claims about 'carbon-neutral' World Cup in Qatar, Swiss regulator says

In this May 27, 2015, file photo, two persons are reflected in the FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) In this May 27, 2015, file photo, two persons are reflected in the FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

MORE SPORTS NEWS