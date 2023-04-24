FIFA confirms 4 in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race

Germany's Klara Buehl, left, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Antonia Silva during the women's international soccer friendly match between Germany and Brazil, at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Germany's Klara Buehl, left, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Antonia Silva during the women's international soccer friendly match between Germany and Brazil, at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MORE SPORTS NEWS