

The Canadian Press





COLWOOD, B.C. -- Brett Leason says his breakout year as the Western Hockey League's top scorer is getting even better as he battles for a spot on Canada's junior hockey team.

The undrafted Prince Albert Raiders sniper says being told by coaches to play his game let loose his scoring touch and has him brimming with confidence at the national selection camp.

Leason and other players from across Canada who were invited to the selection camp have an opportunity Wednesday to impress the coaches with their first pre-tournament exhibition game against a team of university hockey players.

Thirty-four players are at the camp, which must be reduced to 22 by Saturday.

Hulking forward Maxime Comtois, one of only two returning players from last year's gold-medal winning team, says he's looking to inspire the new faces with his effort and impress upon them the hard work it takes to win the championship.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard, who played seven games with the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers before being sent back to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, says his pro experience gives him confidence at the junior camp.