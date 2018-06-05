

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ahead of this weekend’s Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the Ferrari team tried to pay tribute to the host city.

But in a tweet claiming to be “ready for Montreal,” Ferrari used an image of Toronto.

Ferrari tweeted a video showing the CN Tower and the Toronto skyline, with the words “Montreal, Canada” superimposed.

Several Twitter users were quick to call out the team's mistake.

"Not quite… because you seem to be in Toronto! Hope your cars are equipped with a GPS…", tweeted Marc-André Laviolette.

"Better at racing than geography," said Michel Dupuis on Twitter.

The video did however, highlight Montreal's economic and cultural influence.

Ferrari also paid tribute to its former driver, Canadian Gilles Villeneuve, who died while racing in 1982 at the Belgium Grand Prix at the Zolder circuit.

The Formula 1 circuit on Ile Notre-Dame bears the Villeneuve name in his honour.

The sentence "Salut Gilles" (Goodbye Gilles) is written on the starting line of the circuit.

This year, the organization will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Villeneuve's victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix will startwith a free practice session on Friday, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday, and the big race on Sunday.