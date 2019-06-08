

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel turned in the quickest lap in the third and final practice run on Saturday ahead of qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Defending champion Vettel of Germany led the way on the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with a lap of one minute 10.843 seconds, one tenth of a second faster than teammate Charles Leclerc of Monaco.

Canadian Lance Stroll was forced to retire from the practice session in his hometown before he could complete a lap. The back of Stroll's Racing Point car erupted in flames and smoke due to a hydraulic fluid leak.

The two Ferraris beat out both Mercedes cars for the second practice session in a row.

Current drivers' standings leader Lewis Hamilton drove rather conservatively and came in third at 1:11.236 while Valtteri Bottas of Finland was right behind in fourth at 1:11.531.

Bottas edged out the Red Bulls of Dutchman Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly of France. Verstappen finished fifth in 1:11.842 while Gasly was sixth at 1:11.914.