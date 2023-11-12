Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win Billie Jean King Cup

SEVILLE, Spain -

Canada has won the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., sealed the win in the best-of-three tie with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jasmine Paolini.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 earlier in the day.

It was Canada's first appearance in the final of the women's team tennis competition.

Italy was looking for its fifth title and first since 2013.

This is a breaking news update. The Canadian Press' previous story follows below.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Italy in the best-of-three championship tie at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Leyla Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini in the other singles match.

In doubles, Fernandez and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski were set to team up against Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Canada's previous best result at the women's team event was a semifinal appearance in 1988.

Italy is looking to win its fifth title and first since 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.