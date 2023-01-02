Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic

The Pittsburgh Penguins warm up before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)  The Pittsburgh Penguins warm up before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) 

MORE SPORTS NEWS