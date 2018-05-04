

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A North American soccer league has thrown a red card in the face of a promising Canadian Olympic medallist, barring her from playing not for her lack of prowess on the pitch, but because she is a woman.

The Premier Development League (PDL) told Stephanie Labbe that she is ineligible to join Calgary Foothills FC because “The PDL is a men’s league,” according to a May 1 blog post on Labbe’s website.

Her fellow players are standing up for her right to join the team.

“She is world class, and you can see that,” Calgary Foothills FC player Marco Carducci told CTV Calgary on Thursday. “She has come in and pushed the standard and fit right in.”

Tommy Wheeldon Jr., the team’s technical director, said he had no reservations about Labbe joining the team.

“She’s played 50 times for Canada for a reason. (She) has an Olympic medal for a reason,” he said. “She can make big saves and play with the guys. I think she can play at this level no problem.”

Labbe, a Team Canada bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics who has played professionally in the United States, said she would have accepted being excluded from the PDL, if it were based on her merit as a player.

“If it’s that you’re not good enough, you’re not quick enough, (and) it’s just a bit above your level, that’s one thing. You can go home at the end of the day and know that it’s something you can work towards,” she said. “I can’t control that I am a female.”

Labbe has received messages of support from hockey stars Hayley Wickenheiser and Shannon Szabados. Both have joined male players on the ice in men’s professional hockey leagues.

“It’s 2018, grow some (soccer ball emojis) and think outside the box,” Wickenheiser tweeted at the PDL on Wednesday. “If she’s good enough, she plays.”

Ive been fortunate to play in leagues that only focus on skill, ability & most importantly development. They do not discriminate based on race, sex or age. Thank you @SPHL @ACACMens @TheAJHL for developing me into the player & person I am today.

Regarding @USLPDL on @stephlabbe1 — Shannon Szabados (@ShannonSzabados) May 3, 2018

Szabados was the first woman to play in the U.S.-based Southern Professional Hockey League.

PDL officials declined an interview with CTV News. The league issued a statement addressing its male-only policy.

“Like virtually all of our peer leagues around the world, the PDL has gender-based eligibility requirements, which we applied consistently in this case,” the statement read in part. “We applaud all that female players have done to move the sport of soccer forward in North America. Stephanie Labbe, in particular, has had tremendous success, and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue her career goals.”

The PDL is seen as a key stepping-stone for top soccer talent on their way to the professional ranks in North America. Labbe said barring women from joining is a roadblock for many who aim to advance to the highest levels of the sport.

She hopes more teams will follow Calgary Foothills FC’s lead, and embrace female players.

“That for me was the most amazing thing, knowing that I was going to come here and they were going to look at me as (just) a soccer player,” she told CTV Edmonton on Thursday. “I think it is really important, especially for females in Canada. We don’t have a pro league here. There is nowhere for us to play in Canada.”

With reports from CTV Calgary’s Glenn Campbell and CTV Edmonton’s Adam Cook