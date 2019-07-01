

The Canadian Press





WIMBLEDON, England -- Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a slow start to beat fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in a first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

It was the first career Grand Slam win for the 19th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, who is playing in the main draw of a major for the second time in his career.

The 18-year-old Montreal native had mixed results (27 winners and 24 unforced errors) against Vancouver's Pospisil, who was playing for the first time since suffering a back injury last October that eventually required surgery.

"Just for any player to get his first Grand Slam win is a big relief, and it's a good achievement for me," Auger-Aliassime said. "At the same time with the level I'm playing now and my ambitions, I look forward and I look to go even further than that."

Pospisil acknowledged he faced a stiff test against Auger-Aliassime.

"It was a lot of positives, to be honest ... Considering I haven't played for eight months, I was hitting the ball well," he said. "I mean, I started pretty well. I think as the match was going down, my level was just dropping a little bit. His was going up.

"You know, you've gotta be in top shape and playing extremely well to be beat Felix in any match. Best of five, especially."

Auger-Aliassime had a strong first half to 2019 to rocket up the rankings, reaching three ATP Tour finals.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Corentin Moutet of France in the second round.

Also Monday, No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Raonic, the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, will face Robin Hasse of the Netherlands in the second round.

No. 29 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., are scheduled to play first-round matches Tuesday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., the lone Canadian in the women's draw, also is will open her tournament on Tuesday.