Feb. 28, 2010: Crosby scores overtime winning goal at Vancouver Olympics

It's been 12 years since Sidney Crosby's overtime heroics won Canada a gold medal at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver.

In a perfect moment for Canada, hosting the Olympics for the third time, Crosby scored on a low shot that slipped through American goaltender Ryan Miller's legs, just over seven minutes into a four-on-four overtime game, to decide the last medal of the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The goal lead to Canada winning the tournament for a record-breaking eighth time and sparked celebrations from coast-to-coast.

Watch this report from CTV National News' Omar Sachedina on Feb. 28, 2010 to see how Canadians from Calgary to Kandahar reacted to the gold medal-winning goal.