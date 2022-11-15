Favourites, dark horses and early exits: Predictions for the World Cup 2022

Thirty-two of the world’s best soccer teams will vie to lift the game’s most coveted trophy on Dec. 18, but only one captain can raise the World Cup.

Taking in squad selections, the latest FIFA rankings and a bit of history, CTVNews.ca takes a look at who the favourites, dark horses and early exits could be in Qatar.

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES?

Something is brewing in South America at the moment. Could Neymar or Lionel Messi finally lead their respective countries to the top?

BRAZIL

Brazil are outright favourites. Ranked as the top country in the world heading into the tournament, the Seleção are hoping to win the title for the first time since 2002 and extend their leading tally to six championships.

Their squad is arguably the strongest in the competition this time around. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) has hit top form at the right time, and Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid) appears to have finally met his potential. At the same time, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Manchester United’s Antony and others also add extra boosts in attack.

Meanwhile, Brazil have two of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers in Ederson (Manchester City) and Alisson (Liverpool) and endless centre-back options with Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea) and Eder Militão (Real Madrid), amongst others. They are only weak in midfield, if you can even consider Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham) and Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) weak.

ARGENTINA

Third-ranked Argentina will hope to better their biggest rivals again after claiming the Copa América trophy 1-0 over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in 2021. With arguably the best-ever player, Messi, wearing the captain’s armband, Argentina already have an advantage.

Argentina's player Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Like Brazil, La Albiceleste are strong in every position on the pitch. The emphatic Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) plays between the sticks, potentially behind Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez and Benfica’s Nicolás Otamendi. Looking ahead, Leandro Paredes (Juventus) and Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético Madrid) pull the strings in the midfield, with forwards Lautauro Martínez (Inter Milan), Ángel Di María (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Roma) and youngster Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) on the receiving end up top. All of this talent, plus Messi.

Realistically, anything but a victory would be catastrophic for either nation.

WHO ARE THE DARK HORSES?

Who doesn’t love a tournament dark horse? Looking ahead to Qatar, a few nations could make surprising runs, but whether they make it to the final remains up in the air.

THE NETHERLANDS

Analyzing the FIFA rankings, the Netherlands are scarcely mentioned alongside the big names despite being eighth in the world. During qualification, the Oranje were a high-flying side, scoring a staggering 33 goals led by Barcelona striker Memphis Depay (12). If he finds his scoring touch during the World Cup, it would give the Netherlands a big boost.

The squad’s last appearance at the World Cup was in the 2014 semifinals, losing to Argentina, and then-manager Louis van Gaal has since returned for 2022. This time, they have the talents of defenders Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) and Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, plus up-and-coming PSV Eindhoven stars Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.

URUGUAY

Another team flying under the radar is Uruguay. Again, something is cooking up in South America these days. After winning the first-ever World Cup on home soil in 1930, La Celeste have a special relationship with this competition that could be rekindled this year.

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez and Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer Edinson Cavani are veterans bringing heaps of experience on offence, while Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez is an emerging talent who has made headlines in the last year.

There’s also the electric Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) in midfield alongside the game-changing presence of Rodrigo Bentencur (Tottenham), plus Barcelona’s rock Ronald Araújo in defence with veteran Diego Godin (Vélez Sarsfield). A mix of experience and raw talent is a package deal for Uruguay heading into Qatar.

SENEGAL

Finally, another potential dark horse accompanies the Netherlands from Group A in Senegal. The reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions are the top-ranked team from the continent, with Sadio Mané leading the way. The Bayern Munich attacker scored the winning penalty in the AFCON final and World Cup playoffs to reach Qatar before finishing second in Ballon d’Or voting. Senegal hopes his latest injury won’t prevent him from playing.

Sadio Mane of Senegal pictured during an international friendly between Senegal and Iran at Motion Invest Arena on September 27, 2022 in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Looking at the draw, whoever finishes second in Group A has a potentially easier run to the final than most. A Round-of-16 meeting with England could be in the cards, and given Senegal’s ability to hunker down on defence and grind out small-margin victories, sometimes pushing matches to penalties, they could pull off a big upset. It wouldn’t be a shock to see them in the semifinals.

WHO ARE THE POTENTIAL EARLY EXITS?

You might be surprised by the names on this list, but we have reasons why some of the biggest names in soccer could be leaving Qatar early.

MEXICO

The fall of El Tri has been front and centre in North American soccer after coming third in CONCACAF qualifying. They only scored 17 goals in 14 games to reach Qatar, led by Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Raúl Jiménez’s three penalties. However, an unfortunate injury spell has left him sidelined since August. Where else will the goals come from? Not sure. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Club América) has pulled off spectacular feats before on the biggest stage, but his heroics in net might not be enough.

Still, they should make it out of Group C with Argentina against Poland and Saud Arabia, but another disadvantage arrives. Mexico have not moved past the Round of 16 in seven consecutive World Cup tournaments, and “El quinto partido” or “the game five” curse lingers. We’re not sure this particular squad is strong enough to break it.

ENGLAND

Next up, we have England. After an impressive Euro 2020 campaign that ended in heartbreak on home soil pressure, is on the Three Lions again. Can they lift a major trophy for the first time in 56 years. Gareth Southgate’s talented squad features Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and the like, but they haven’t truly been convincing lately.

Drawn in Group B against Wales, the United States and Iran, England should top the group on paper. However, they are winless in their last six games, being outscored 10 to four. They are the highest-ranked side (5th) with the most significant point drop in FIFA rankings, and elimination in the Round of 16 against Senegal could be in the cards. Individual talent doesn’t necessarily mesh well as a group, and a struggling attack meets a discombobulated defence.

FRANCE

With this one, we’re taking another run at World Cup history, as France could be the biggest name to board the plane earlier than expected. The reigning champions fell in the Round of 16 at the European Championship on penalties to Switzerland and carry the World Cup curse with them. In the last four editions of the tournament, the defending champions have all stunningly exited in the group stage.

This squad is without multiple members from the 2018 tournament, too. Notably, their entire midfield is new, with key stars Paul Pogba (Juventus) and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) injured, while defender Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) also pulled out on Monday.

France's Paul Pogba warms up prior to the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and France at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

France have been a shadow of themselves lately, only winning one of their last six matches and scoring five goals in the process. Denmark, in particular, caused Les Bleus plenty of problems and meet them in Group D. The talents of PSG star Kylian Mbappé alone might not be enough to prevent the World Cup curse from striking again.