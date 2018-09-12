

Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Fans filled up the sold-out Elgar Petersen Arena Wednesday night to watch the Humboldt Broncos play their first game since a bus crash claimed 16 lives in April.

Many wore green and yellow, the Saskatchewan junior A hockey team's colours, which have become familiar to most Canadians since the tragedy.

Season-ticket holder Les Braun was expecting it to be an emotional night, not only for the families of the players but for the community too.

"It means a lot that we got a team to go to now," he said, wearing his Broncos jersey.

Humboldt Mayor Robert Muench said he thinks the game marks a step forward for his small city.

"I think people were ... really looking forward to the season getting going and seeing the new team and seeing the results of a lot of work from a lot of people getting the team back on the ice," he said.

"In my mind, it's kind of a new page, a new chapter in the book I guess moving forward as a community and as a team."

Only two players who survived the crash remain on the Broncos roster this season -- Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter.

Camrud overcame a severe concussion, loss of feeling in one of his arms and neck issues to make it back on the ice Wednesday.

Other survivors, including Kaleb Dahlgren, who is now playing university hockey in Ontario, were on hand to cheer them on.

But the game was difficult for at least one of the players who suffered lifelong injuries in the crash.

Former Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down in the crash, opted not to watch the season opener in person. He wasn't even sure he wanted to watch the game on TV even though it's been on his mind.

"It's not my team anymore," Straschnitzki said. "I wish them the best of luck but it's not my team and it's going to be hard to watch knowing that I should be out there."

Tom Straschnitzki said he understands why his son might be hesitant.

"He should be playing in this home opener today as with the other players," he said. "It's a difficult day."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was to watch the game in Saskatoon, said all of Canada was cheering for the Broncos.

"To the people of Humboldt, know that we are with you. Know that we will continue to support you as you heal," Trudeau said earlier in the day.

"You have us and 37 million fans cheering you on."

The opponents Wednesday were the Nipawin Hawks -- the same team the Broncos were travelling to face the night of the crash.

The Broncos will board a bus again Friday and head to Nipawin for a rematch.

Jamie Brockman, president of the Broncos, said the team is grateful for all the support it has received from across Canada and the world.

"We're going to find out what our new normal is after today," he said. "Hockey is back in Humboldt. We are strong and we are going to survive and we are going to move forward."

The Broncos lost their coach, Darcy Haugan, in the crash.

"It's a great day to be a Bronco, gentlemen" -- something Haugan often told his players -- is now inscribed outside the team's dressing room.

The team's new coach, Nathan Oystrick, said he's focusing on his players and has spoken with every member at some point to let them know he is there for them.

"I'm an open guy," he said Tuesday. "If there is something that is bothering them, they can come and talk to me whenever they want."

With files from Bill Graveland in Calgary.