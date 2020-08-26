MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto and Lassi Lappalainen scored in the first half and the Montreal Impact beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Tuesday night.

It was the first game in exactly a month for the Impact (3-2-1), who lost to Orlando City on July 25 in the knockout round at the MLS is Back tournament.

The Whitecaps (2-6-0), who failed to convert a penalty in the second half, dropped their third straight game after being beaten twice by Toronto FC last week.

The Impact became Canada's first professional sports team to play in front of fans since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted play in March.

The crowd of 250 - the maximum permitted inside Saputo Stadium under Quebec's public-health guidelines - was scattered across eight separate stands in the 20,801-seat venue.

DYNAMO 5, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Darwin Quintero scored two goals in four minutes and Houston eased past Kansas City for its first victory of the season.

Alberth Elis and Christian Ramirez each scored in the first half to give Houston (1-2-4) a 2-1 lead at the break, and second-half substitute Niko Hansen made it a two-goal lead three minutes after halftime. Quintero sealed it with goals in the 57th, on a give-and-go with Darwin Ceren, and 61st.

Quintero also had two assists, on goals by Elis and Ramirez, to help coach Tab Ramos get his first victory for Houston.

Johnny Russell and Gadi Kinda scored for Kansas City (5-2-0). Sporting KC announced nearly 2,300 people were in attendance at Children's Mercy Park for its first home game since March.

REVOLUTION 2, D.C. UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) - Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury scored in the first half, and New England Revolution beat D.C. in a game delayed 45 minutes because of severe weather.

New England (2-1-4) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. United (1-3-3) is winless in five games and scoreless in its last three.

Bou opened the scoring in the 26th minute after forcing a defensive turnover, taking two touches and sending a shot from distance past goalkeeper Bill Hamid at the near post.

Six minutes later, the match was delayed because of lightning. After the restart, Bunbury headed in a corner kick in the 38th for a 2-0 lead.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 72nd.

FIRE 3, CINCINNATI 0

CHICAGO (AP) - Alvaro Medran and Ignacio Aliseda each scored his first MLS goal, and Chicago beat Cincinnati in the Fire's first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years.

Chicago (2-4-1), which snapped a three-game losing and scoreless stretch, had been playing at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, Illinois, before returning to the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Chicago had a 2-0 lead by the 10th minute after goals by Fabian Herbers and Medran. Aliseda made it 3-0 in the 67th minute.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth needed just one save to keep Cincinnati (2-4-1) scoreless for the second straight match.

UNION 1, RED BULLS 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Kacper Przybylko scored in the 31st minute and Philadelphia beat New York.

Przybylko scored on an easy tap-in of Raymon Gaddis' cross after neither team had a shot on goal in the opening 30 minutes.

Andre Blake made three saves for his third shutout in seven games after totalling three all of last season.