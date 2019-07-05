Fans quick to notice typo on LA Galaxy player Zlatan Ibrahimovic's jersey
LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, center, controls the ball between Toronto FC's Chris Mavinga, left, and Liam Fraser during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 9:44AM EDT
During the LA Galaxy versus Toronto FC game in Carson, California on Thursday, soccer fans were quick to notice a major typo on the back of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s jersey.
A misspelling of the star forwards name as ‘Irbahimovic’ didn’t seem to faze the athlete, who went on to score both goals and give the LA Galaxy a 2-0 win.
Ibrahimović took to Twitter to celebrate and perform the ‘bottle cap challenge,’ where people try to roundhouse kick a twist-cap off a bottle on camera.