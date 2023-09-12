Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. A group of fans, including many children, and German politicians gathered to greet the champions.
"I hope that we can get a lot of children and older people, move them to play basketball," Schröder told the crowd as "We Are The Champions" played.
In a country where soccer is the most popular sport, Germany's World Cup campaign initially attracted little attention until the 113-111 upset win over the United States in the semifinals on Thursday.
That unexpected victory brought momentum at home ahead of beating Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday. Even then, though, the team's historic success had to compete for attention with the firing of the men's national soccer team coach, which was announced in the final minutes of the gold-medal game.
The next step for Germany is next year's Paris Olympics.
"This group of guys are the best 12 players, the best team, Germany's ever seen," coach Gordie Herbert said, "and they're even better people."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | $14,000 for photos? Adding up the bills for a princess's two short visits to Canada
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned, and more than half the bill for the brief trips was tied to Royal Canadian Mounted Police security.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using 'sleight-of-hand' techniques.
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada.
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
U.S. police warn escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed and still evading capture
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Deadly flooding in Morocco, the latest on the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial, and India’s prime minister scolds Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
Alberta government to address Calgary's E. coli outbreak as cases climb to 231
The province is set to address a growing health concern in Calgary that's already sent more than two dozen people, most of them children, to hospital.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
-
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Google's search engine dominance is at the centre of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
Entertainment
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
-
'Barbenheimer' continues to drive strong sales for Cineplex in August
Cineplex says last month brought the company's third highest August box office revenues of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' continued to be popular among moviegoers.