Falcons WR Ridley suspended for '22 for bets on NFL games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes the catch against Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Jackson was called on a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes the catch against Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Jackson was called on a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MORE SPORTS NEWS