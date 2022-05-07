Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix

Spectators watch from dry-docked yachts sitting on a painted surface simulating water during the second practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Spectators watch from dry-docked yachts sitting on a painted surface simulating water during the second practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

