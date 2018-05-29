

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- F1 star Kimi Raikkonen has filed a complaint with Montreal police alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast at a bar during Grand Prix weekend in 2016.

The allegations against the Ferrari driver are detailed in a blog item by the Montreal woman, who doesn't name Raikkonen explicitly in the post.

The alleged victim, who was working as a waitress, accuses him of grabbing her breast and a member of his entourage of touching her genitals as she tried to get them to settle a bar tab.

A member of the F1 pilot's legal team who did not want to be named told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that Raikkonen denies the allegations and claims to not know the woman or have touched her.

But a lawyer for the woman says her client is devastated and feels side-swiped and shocked by the Finnish driver's legal manoeuvre.

"Our position is pretty simple," said lawyer Jamie Benizri of Legal Logik, the firm representing the woman. "Faced with allegations of this nature, we're obviously shocked, disturbed that this would be the response."

Benizri wouldn't disclose the woman's age or the amount of money being sought, but the representative of Raikkonen's legal team described it as extremely high.

The woman's lawyer also wouldn't comment on the public blog posts that outline the allegations.

But he pushed back against the allegation of blackmail, saying it was "a little more graceful than an offer to settle for cash."

"What we were looking for was an opportunity to sit down, what we were looking for was an opportunity to come to terms with what had happened to my client," Benizri said.

"Unfortunately, that was completely misconstrued and I think they jumped the gun to defend themselves or potentially thwart an imminent action."

Benizri said his client will collaborate with investigators and provide her version of events to police.

He said no motions have been filed in court and adds that no course of action has been ruled out.

Raikkonen's representative claimed the demands in April and earlier this month were "aggressive" with a threat to go public.

The complaint against the Montreal resident with police was filed Monday on behalf of Raikkonen, who is being represented by a Montreal law firm.

City police said they would not comment.

Raikkonen, 38, is competing in the F1 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal on June 10.