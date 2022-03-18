F1 champion Verstappen laughs off claims Mercedes lacks pace

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ahead of a press conference at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on March 18, 2022. (Hassan Ammar / AP) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ahead of a press conference at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on March 18, 2022. (Hassan Ammar / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS