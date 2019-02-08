

Noah Trister, The Associated Press





Almost every team in the NHL was in action Thursday night -- and most of them came away with at least a point.

A record-tying eight games went to overtime. That tied the mark set Feb. 22, 2007, and matched Nov. 27, 2015, both when eight of 12 games required extra time.

There were 14 games Thursday. Here are the eight that went to overtime: