Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, left, with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, right, makes an initial court appearance at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on March 2, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool) Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, left, with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, right, makes an initial court appearance at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on March 2, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)

MORE SPORTS NEWS