Ex-NFL player Hillis recounts rescuing son, niece from rip current off Florida beach

New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis puts his helmet on as he walks through a tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. When the former running back's mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water. Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January 2023, but he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday, June 13, that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis puts his helmet on as he walks through a tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. When the former running back's mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water. Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January 2023, but he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday, June 13, that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

