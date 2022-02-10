Ex-MLBer Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47

Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a two-run single during a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2002, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a two-run single during a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2002, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS