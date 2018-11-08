Ex-Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out
Former Montreal Canadiens player Steve Begin gives his speech after receiving his high school diploma Thursday, November 8, 2018 in Montreal. Begin used a new app that allowed him to finish his courses online with his smart phone.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 4:14PM EST
MONTREAL -- It took 22 years, but former Montreal Canadiens left-winger Steve Begin has finally obtained his high school diploma.
The ex-player received his certificate personally from Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge today at a ceremony alongside six other students at the Bell Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Canadiens.
Begin, 40, says it was his friend, UFC champion and fellow Quebecer Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies.
The former number 22 with the Habs says that despite making close to $7 million in his career and starting a civil engineering company after retirement, there was always something missing.
Begin used the online education platform, ChallengeU, to complete free French and English classes in order to graduate.
The left-winger played 524 games in the NHL between 1997-2013 and scored 56 goals and 108 total points. He played for Calgary, Montreal, Dallas, Boston and Nashville.