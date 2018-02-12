

The Associated Press





SAN DIEGO -- Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested in California on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

Loaiza was booked Friday on charges involving the possession, transport and sale of 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of suspected cocaine. He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

It was not immediately known if Loaiza has hired a lawyer. He could not be reached for comment.

San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery says the packages are still being tested.

The 46-year-old played for numerous teams between 1995 and 2008, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates and concluding with his second stint with the Chicago White Sox.

Loaiza, who was born in Tijuana, Mexico, was briefly married to the late singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012.