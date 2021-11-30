European prospects eye Australian springboard to NBA

Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MORE SPORTS NEWS