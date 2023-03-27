European clubs seal FIFA deal to increase World Cup revenue

Soccer fans walk past replicas of the FIFA World Cup trophy outside the Monumental stadium prior to an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Panama in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Soccer fans walk past replicas of the FIFA World Cup trophy outside the Monumental stadium prior to an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Panama in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

MORE SPORTS NEWS